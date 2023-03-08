Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

