Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

