LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.73 on Monday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeVantage Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

