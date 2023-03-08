LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.73 on Monday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
