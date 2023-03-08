Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.
eBay Stock Performance
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
