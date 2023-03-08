Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $26,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

