Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

