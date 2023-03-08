Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $219.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.