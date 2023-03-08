Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edison International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

