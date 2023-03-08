Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

