Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 899,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 74,676 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $105.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

