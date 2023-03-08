Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,300 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Corteva were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

