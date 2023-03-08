Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Articles

