Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $429.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.67.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

