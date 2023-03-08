Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $219.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 626.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

