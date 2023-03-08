loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
loanDepot Stock Performance
LDI stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
Insider Activity at loanDepot
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
