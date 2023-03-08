Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 271,018 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,018 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Stories

