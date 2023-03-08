Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of Heritage Financial worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

