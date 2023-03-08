Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 966,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.