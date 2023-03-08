Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 398,010 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,010 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after buying an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $99,369,000 after acquiring an additional 475,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

