Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $937.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

