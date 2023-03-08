Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.05 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.47% of Arcellx worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 34.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 450,374 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.