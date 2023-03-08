Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772,262 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Equitable worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

