Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 504,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,089,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DAWN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

