Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 20,049 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.56% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $17,737,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $16,581,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

