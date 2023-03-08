Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 2,607 Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEKA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 432,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $9,817,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Down 1.7 %
MEKA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.71.
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
