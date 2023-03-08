Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

