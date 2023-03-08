Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,063 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 119,591 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 125.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 91.4% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

