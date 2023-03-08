Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.18.

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $354.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

