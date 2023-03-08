Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.37% of BellRing Brands worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

