Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 71,165 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

