Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 93,374 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,374 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,122 shares of company stock worth $18,949,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.