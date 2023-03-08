Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 414,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $915.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

