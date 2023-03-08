Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $301.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.99.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

