Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.56.
Marin Software Company Profile
