Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

IPG opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

