Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 789,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $12,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,460,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,460,206.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

