Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 266.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

