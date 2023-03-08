Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,646 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $20,628,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 616,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 158.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

NYSE SBSW opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

