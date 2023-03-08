Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 252,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

