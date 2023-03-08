Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,593 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE VST opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

