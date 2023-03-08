Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,733 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Endeavor Group worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

