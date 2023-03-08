Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.62 Million Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.77% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,219.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMGC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

