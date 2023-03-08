Marshall Wace LLP Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203,039 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Splunk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Performance

About Splunk

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34.

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.