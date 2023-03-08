Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 940,888 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

