Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.11 Million Holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.82% of TCV Acquisition worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

TCVA stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

