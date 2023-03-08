Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $270.25. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

