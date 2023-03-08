Marshall Wace LLP Invests $18.73 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,119,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

