Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of RingCentral worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $129.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

