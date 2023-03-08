Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

MTN stock opened at $234.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average is $237.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

