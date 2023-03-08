Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.